2019 Apple Entrepreneur Camp Completes Fourth 2019 Cohort

2019 Apple Entrepreneur Camp completed its fourth cohort today for this year. The camp is designed for organizations founded and led by women to help them work on apps.

2019 Apple Entrepreneur Camp

The. Apple Entrepreneur Camp has a hands-on technology lab with guidance from Apple engineers. Apple leaders also provide mentorship, inspiration, and insights. Apple shared several stories from some of the camp attendees, like sisters Jhanvi and Ketaki Shriram from the second cohort.

They founded and created Krikey, an AR app that attempts to foster empathy for nature. Ketaki Shriram, chief technical officer of Krikey, Inc.:

Working directly with the Apple team, we got feedback on design methodology that helped us solve a problem in our app we knew we had, but had no idea how to fix. We made some significant improvements based on what we learned, including adding a preview mode so players can try the game before they sign up. That’s been really successful for us.

The next cohort is scheduled for January 28 to February 5, 2020. The application deadline for this is November 15, accepted here.

Further Reading:

[Apple Welcomed Female Developers to Apple Park for its first Entrepreneur Camp]

[Apple Empowers Women With App Development Program]