Entry-Level AirPods ‘Lite’ and New AirPods Max May Hit Shelves by Late 2024

Apple has been long rumored to be working on releasing new AirPods this year, including multiple models. If rumors are to be believed, Apple plans to launch at least two AirPods this year, presumably in September or October, or as analyst Jeff Pu suggests by later this year.

According to supply chain analyst Jeff Pu, Apple could be planning to take wraps off an entry-level AirPods “Lite” and a new AirPods Max later this year. The launch timeline corroborates an earlier report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who suggested that Apple might launch two fourth-generation AirPods by September or October.

Moreover, Gurman added that both models will showcase a fresh design offering superior fit, enhanced sound quality, and an upgraded charging case equipped with a USB-C port. Whether the lower-priced AirPods and the entry-level fourth-generation AirPods are identical remains uncertain. In addition, the mid-tier model is said to boast active noise cancellation (ANC) and a speaker for Find My tracking.

Entry-Level AirPods “Lite” Expected to Come at $99

Jeff Pu says that AirPods production will increase later this year, because of the introduction of an entry-level AirPods, dubbed “AirPods Lite”. Meanwhile, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo notes that Apple could bring this as a budget-friendly version of AirPods for as low as $99. For reference, the current most-affordable AirPods (2nd generation) comes at $129, so entry-level AirPods might sell like hotcakes for those wanting an AirPods that doesn’t require breaking the bank.

The analyst also mentioned that a Foxconn subsidiary could help achieve the entry-level AirPods’ production goal, further adding that he forecasts that Foxconn could rely on an India-based factory for the manufacturing. In addition, he anticipates that AirPods sales may decline by 4% in 2024, totaling 55 million units. However, with the introduction of a cheaper version, production is expected to rise.

