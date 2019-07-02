ESPN Pulls WatchESPN from App Store

ESPN officially pulled the WatchESPN app from Apples’ App store Monday. It came as the firm looked to consolidate its app offering (via Variety).

WatchESPN Moves to Main App

WatchESPN launched in April 2011. It allowed customers who pay for ESPN TV to watch content on their mobile devices. However, the company is now moving everything to the single ESPN app. That now gives its pay TV customers access to its content on mobile. It also provides access to ESPN+, at a cost of $4.99 a month. That service broadcasts thousands of events not avaialble on television.

In a statement, Lori LeBas, SVP of affiliate partnership development and operations for Disney and ESPN Media Networks, said: