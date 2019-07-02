Ireland Opens Probe into Apple Privacy Policy

Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) has opened its third Apple investigation, this time examining its privacy policy (via Reuters).

Apple Privacy Probe

DPC wants to determine whether Apple is complying with Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy law. Because of the law, Apple lets customers download a copy of their data, and/or delete it as well. Two other DPC probes:

It follows investigations opened last year regarding how Apple processes personal data for targeted advertising on its platform and whether its privacy policy on the processing of that data is sufficiently transparent.

