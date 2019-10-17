EU Commission Turns Its Antitrust Attention on Apple Pay

The European Union Commission has been going after big tech recently. Now it seems to have its eyes on Apple Pay. The Commission, the EU’s executive body, said on Wednesday that it was looking into antitrust concerns over the digital payment tool (via Financial Times).

EU Looking into Apple Pay

The Commission revealed it had sent information to “market participants” about potential concerns. These included the allegation that rival payment services cannot use the Wallet app.

An EU Commission spokesman said: