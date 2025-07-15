EU Drops Digital Tax, Clearing the Way for Apple and Other US Tech Giants

The European Commission has scrapped plans to impose a digital tax on major tech companies, a shift that directly benefits U.S. firms like Apple, Meta, and Amazon. The decision marks a significant retreat from earlier proposals and comes at a pivotal moment in EU-U.S. trade negotiations.

The digital levy had been floated in May as part of the EU’s broader plan to raise new revenue to repay pandemic-era joint debt. It was expected to appear in the draft of the Commission’s seven-year budget, set to start in 2028. Instead, the tax was dropped from the latest draft, clearing a path for improved trade relations with Washington and signaling a strategic pivot in Brussels.

No Digital Tax, But New Levies Ahead

Rather than singling out digital platforms, the Commission is now considering three alternative sources of revenue: a tax on tobacco products, a levy on discarded electrical equipment, and a corporate tax on companies generating more than €50 million in annual EU turnover. All three measures are intended to help the bloc raise €25 to €30 billion per year.

But none of these options directly targets digital platforms the way the earlier plan did. That omission is notable, given how central the digital levy once was in conversations about EU fiscal independence and debt repayment.

National governments remain cautious. Italy, Greece, and Romania have pushed back against proposed taxes on e-cigarettes and vapes, while Sweden called the idea of sharing national tax revenues with the EU “completely unacceptable.”

A Strategic Win for Trump and Silicon Valley

The removal of the digital tax is also a win for former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticized such levies as unfair penalties on American companies. Trump previously warned trading partners, including Canada and France, of retaliatory tariffs if digital taxes were implemented.

According to POLITICO, which obtained a leaked version of the Commission’s draft, the digital tax was removed from the latest list of proposed EU revenue streams. That list includes the new corporate tax, tobacco duties, and the electrical waste levy. The digital-specific measure is missing. The document was circulated last Friday, with officials expected to finalize the proposal before its scheduled release on Wednesday, July 16.

While the Commission insists the decision was not politically motivated, the timing suggests otherwise. EU and U.S. negotiators are in the final phase of talks over a new trade agreement. Shelving the tax could smooth the path to a more favorable deal for Brussels.

The current budget plan is still subject to change. All proposed levies will require unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states. That outcome will demand two years of difficult negotiations.