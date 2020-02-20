European Disney+ Subscribers May Have to Wait a Bit Longer to Watch All of The Mandalorian

LONDON – Disney+ is heading to the UK and other European countries next month. However, subscribers, there may have to wait a little longer until they can watch the whole of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian Episodes ‘Rolling Out’ on Disney+ in Europe

In a Twitter thread asking a number of FAQs, the Disney+ UK account said that “episodes will start to roll out” from when the service goes live. This indicates that they will not all be available from launch.

A separate tweet in the thread said that “there will be some variation in content between countries.”

We plan to premiere lots of content at the same time as our friends in the US. However there will be some variation in content between countries. pic.twitter.com/pHKmGgH4le — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) February 17, 2020

It looks then like European viewers may have to wait a little longer for The Mandalorian and some other Disney+ content. The service will go live in Europe on March 24.