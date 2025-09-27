Ex-Apple Designer Jony Ive Reveals Luxury Sailing Lantern

LoveFrom and Balmuda designed a limited-edition Sailing Lantern for real maritime use. You control brightness and color temperature with a single dial. Only 1,000 units ship starting March 2026.

Jony Ive’s studio partnered with Japanese maker Balmuda on a lantern that treats salt air, spray, and corrosion as the brief. The body uses precision stainless steel and clear, polished glass. A single control sets brightness and color temperature, so you get candlelike warmth when you want it and cooler light when you need it.

Why this exists

Ive says he wanted a lantern he could actually use on the water. He couldn’t find one that handled salt air and spray without corroding, so he designed one that does. That goal shaped everything from the frame to the lens guard. The form nods to classic nautical lamps with Fresnel logic, but it stays modern in proportion and detail.

You buy it for use, not just display. The hardware resists salt and sun. The controls stay simple in bad weather or low light. Repairability sits in the plan from day one.

Design that prefers longevity

Balmuda machines the exterior from SUS316L stainless steel, chosen for corrosion resistance. The glass is polished and optically clean. The lanyard uses textured polyester that resists salt, sun, and oil. You can disassemble, maintain, and repair the lantern, then recycle it at end of life. The form nods to nautical Fresnel lamps without going retro.

Key details

Limited to 1,000 pieces worldwide

Dimensions: 4.5 x 4.5 x 6.9 inches

Weight: about 3.4 pounds

Materials: SUS316L stainless steel, precision glass, recycled-polyester lanyard

Light: two LEDs with a single control dial for brightness and color temperature

Battery life: roughly 4 to 150 hours depending on output

Recharge time: about 2.5 hours

Rated output: about 195 lumens at the source

Price and availability

Price : 4,800 dollars

: 4,800 dollars Reservations open late October 2025 on Balmuda’s site

Shipping begins March 1, 2026. Hand assembly means delivery can vary.

Why it matters

You get a design object that treats durability as a feature, not an afterthought. If you collect, you care about intent and execution. Here, both read clear: tough materials, tactile control, and a form that respects the sea.

You can keep it in rotation for years. You can service it. And you can take it outside without babying it.

Quick take

Built for salt and spray, not a coffee table.

Simple control that works in the dark.

Price puts it in art territory, but the build invites use.

Where the Apple crowd will look

You will notice the familiar priorities: clean geometry, precise metal, and a control you want to touch. It reads Apple-adjacent because Ive designed it, but the brief is tougher. If you value longevity and serviceability, this one speaks your language.