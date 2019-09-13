Facebook VP Calls for ‘Honest Debate’ About Social Media Regulation

Facebook’s vice president of global affairs and communications called for “a more honest debate about what social media is and what it isn’t,” Thursday. Speaking in New Delhi, India, Sir Nick Clegg also accepted some criticism levelled at his company.

Cooperation Needed to Regulate Next Phase of the Internet

While he conceded not everything is “rosy”, Sir Nick said people need to be clearer on “what [social media] can fairly be held responsible for and what it can’t.” He said that designing the rules for the next phase of the internet “will require painstaking work from both policymakers and tech companies –which can only be done in an atmosphere of co-operation rather than confrontation.”

The former British Deputy Prime Minister also warned against the emergence of two internets, one in China and one in the rest of the word. He urged democratic societies to work together to avoid “sleepwalking into a new era where the internet is no longer a universal space but a series of silos.” Sir Nick said that “Facebook is a new sort of company,” pointing out that it is only 15 years-old. This brought with it “a new set of responsibilities,” he argued, added that the company does not “shy away” from them.

Some Facebook Criticism Valid

Sir Nick did though accept some complaints against Facebook. He said in the company’s early years “privacy was not always the priority it should have been. It absolutely is now.” He said this caused some “profound problems,” notably the Cambridge Analytica case.

Furthermore, Sir Nick conceded: