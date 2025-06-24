Fifteen Years Since iPhone 4: The Design That Set a Standard

Apple’s iPhone 4 and FaceTime launched exactly 15 years ago today. Both redefined smartphone design and communication in ways that still shape the industry. When Apple released the iPhone 4 on June 24, 2010, it introduced more than just a new device. It marked a shift in how people interacted with their phones and with each other.

The iPhone 4’s redesign broke away from Apple’s earlier rounded models. With its flat glass panels and stainless steel frame, it introduced a form factor that felt premium and precise. But the real breakthrough came with the Retina display. At 326 pixels per inch, it set a new standard for screen clarity, making text and images sharper than any smartphone before it. Apple’s A4 chip, originally introduced with the iPad, also powered the iPhone 4. It boosted performance and improved battery life, providing the speed needed for multitasking and new features in iOS 4.

Alongside hardware changes, the iPhone 4 introduced software features that users now take for granted. iOS 4 allowed third-party apps to run in the background, added home screen folders, and unified the Mail inbox. It was also the first iOS version to end support for the original iPhone, signaling a faster pace in software evolution.

The FaceTime Shift

FaceTime debuted the same day, offering seamless video calling between iPhone 4 users. It used the new front-facing camera and worked over Wi-Fi. You could initiate a call directly from the Contacts or Phone app. While limited to Apple devices, it made video communication intuitive, personal, and instant.

Image Credits: Apple

In its press release and WWDC announcement, Apple said FaceTime would become an “open industry standard,” though the company never released its full specifications. Over time, FaceTime expanded to iPads, iPods, and Macs, and eventually introduced FaceTime Audio and group calling. In 2021, Apple added the ability to join FaceTime calls from Android and Windows through browser links, a long-awaited move toward limited cross-platform access.

Enduring Legacy

Despite the iPhone 4’s success, it wasn’t without issues. The antenna design caused signal drops if held a certain way, a problem dubbed “Antennagate.” Apple responded by offering free bumper cases and holding a rare public press conference to address the problem. Even so, the device saw record-breaking sales, including 600,000 pre-orders on day one and 1.7 million units sold within three days.

Apple’s own records and launch day reports confirm the massive demand and long lines outside Apple Stores.

The iPhone 4’s influence can still be seen in today’s smartphone designs. It shifted industry expectations for build quality, screen resolution, and chip performance. FaceTime, meanwhile, helped normalize video calls long before the pandemic made them a necessity.

Fifteen years later, both the iPhone 4 and FaceTime stand as turning points. They didn’t just refine existing technology. They changed what users expect from their devices and from each other.