Foldable iPhone Coming in 2026: Why Apple Is Late to the Game

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is coming next year, but this launch won’t look or feel like Apple’s past unveilings. It’s late to a game Samsung has been dominating for years, and this time, Apple isn’t offering a breakthrough. Instead, it’s adapting an existing category, one that rivals have already refined and shipped to millions.

A Rare Case of Apple Playing Catch-Up

Unlike the iPhone or the iPad, which reshaped their categories, the foldable iPhone will enter a market already carved out by Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold line. The design will mirror what’s already out there: foldable OLED screens (sourced from Samsung Display), a book-style layout, and no radically new interface to brag about. If anything, Apple is aiming for refinement, not reinvention.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s focus is on solving some of the foldable phone’s well-known flaws, such as the crease on the inner screen and the durability of the hinge. These are not small tasks, but they’re also not new ideas. Samsung has been iterating through these same problems since 2019, and its latest Z Fold 7 already feels polished and mainstream ready. Sales of the Fold 7 are outpacing the previous model.

This is not the Apple playbook we’re used to. Usually, the company shows up early, redefines the experience, and sets the tone for the rest of the industry. This time, it’s following a blueprint that Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi have been refining for years, especially in China, where foldables have gained serious traction. That popularity in China is likely one reason Apple is finally stepping into the space.

Apple’s Strength Isn’t Innovation This Time. It’s Timing.

The real opportunity for Apple isn’t technical. It’s psychological. There’s a large base of iPhone users who’ve wanted a foldable phone but didn’t want to leave Apple’s ecosystem to get one. That demand has been building. Apple knows it.

Gurman reports that the foldable iPhone could start at around $2,000. That price positions it well for premium buyers and gives Apple a clean revenue bump without needing huge unit sales. With the company also preparing iOS 27 to support foldable-specific software features, this isn’t just hardware adaptation. It’s a signal that Apple is preparing to integrate foldables into its long-term roadmap.

Even so, there’s no denying the timing. Apple is entering a category that’s matured without its help. Samsung didn’t just lead the way. It built the road. But Apple might still dominate the space, not because of better features, but because of its unmatched grip on the high-end phone market.

The foldable iPhone won’t be revolutionary. It won’t redefine the product category. But it doesn’t have to. Apple’s presence alone will make foldables feel inevitable for millions of users who wouldn’t have considered the form factor before.