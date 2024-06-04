Foldable iPhone Delayed Due to “Strict Requirements” for Crease Resistance, Waiting Till 2027

Apple fans hoping to see a foldable iPhone anytime soon might be disappointed. A new report from TrendForce, throws cold water on rumors of a 2026 launch, it reveals that Apple’s foldable phone debut before 2027 is unlikely.

TrendForce notes that Apple is still evaluating component specifications and performance, with strict requirements for crease and reliability. Apple is unlikely to release a foldable phone before 2027, but its entry could significantly shift market dynamics. Source

This isn’t the first time a foldable iPhone has been a topic of discussion. For years, rumors have been around Apple joining the foldable phone market. As of now, almost all the other brands have at least one foldable phone out in the market, be it Samsung, Google, Motorola or OnePlus. But Apple, known for its cautious approach to new technologies and its implementation, appears to be taking its time.

The report suggests that the current market share of foldable phones could be another reason for Apple’s delay. It has only 1.5% of the market in 2024. TrendForce predicts a rise to 4.8% by 2028.

Currently, Apple seems focused on evaluating potential components for a future foldable device. According to TrendForce, the company has “strict requirements for crease resistance and overall reliability.”

This comes after a rumor saying that Apple is working on a 20-inch foldable ‘crease-free’ screen. This is what the future might be for MacBook loyalists. Apple and LG are reportedly readying to start mass production of these foldable display panels by Q4 2025. This new idea wants to reshape the Mac screen.