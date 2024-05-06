Apple to Mass Produce Foldable Hybrid in 2025, Foldable iPhone in 2026: Report

It seems that Apple may be gearing up to pull back the curtains of its foldable devices soon. According to a report from Hong Kong-based Haitong International Securities’ analyst Jeff Pu, as seen by folks at 9to5Mac, Apple could start mass production of two foldable devices: a 20.3-inch foldable device in late 2025, and a foldable iPhone in late 2026.

Unsurprisingly, we have been hearing about Apple’s foldable devices for a while now. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously mentioned that Cupertino could be working on a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, potentially set for release by 2027. Subsequently, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple is “exploring a dual-screen, foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid,” with an anticipated release timeframe “later than 2025” or “possibly in 2026 or 2027,” which aligns with today’s report. Analyst Ross Young also suggests that the 20-inch foldable hybrid could launch in 2026 or 2027. It’s rare for reports to align so closely, but when they do, something must be in the works.

Pu suggests that with foldable devices, Apple is poised to target the “ultra-high-end market” by introducing a new line-up. Additionally, the upcoming foldable iPhone could have two screen sizes: 7.9-inch and 8.3-inch.

That said, it’s intriguing to wonder how Apple will approach its first foray into foldable devices. Will it debut with a foldable hybrid or just release a foldable iPhone? Only time will tell. What’s particularly fascinating is how Apple will tackle the hinge mechanism, something that the OnePlus Open could solve and Samsung perfected after several attempts. It just keeps on getting exciting.

