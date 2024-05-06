Under-screen Face ID for iPhone reportedly pushed back to 2026 iPhone 17 Pro

The rumors about Apple employing an under-screen Face ID have been swirling around for a while now. The last time we heard about any such development suggested the rumor to be coming to the 2025 iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. However, a new report claims there may be a delay, and the earliest we will see under-screen Face ID could be on the 2026 iPhone 18 Pro line.

It comes from display supply chain analyst Ross Young, who had previously claimed that the 2025 iPhone 17 Pro line would get the under-screen Face ID. However, he has now changed his tune and instead says that the 2026 iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will receive the update.

Heard it was pushed to 2026. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 2, 2024

If what Ross Young says turns out to be true, the 2026 iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be the first ones to get rid of the notch and house Face ID under the screen. However, there’s a catch; yet another rumor claims that standard iPhones will get it starting with the iPhone 19 series in late 2027.

In addition, Young had previously reported some technical upgrades for the next year’s iPhone 17 line, which he believes could involve a shift from LTPS to LTPO across all models, including the standard ones. For those unaware, LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) and LTPS (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon) are both used in OLED. But LTPO has several advantages, including better power efficiency, dynamic refresh rates, and more. In short, LTPO is superior.

Further reports hint LG Innotek could develop the under-panel cameras for iPhones post-2026. Until then, we should trust Apple and the manufacturers with the process. For now, all the attention is on the next iPhone 16 series, or perhaps the new iPads debuting this Tuesday during the “Let Loose” event.

Source