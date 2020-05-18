France Tax Plan Moves Forward to Target Big Tech

The France tax plan is moving ahead to tax tech companies like Apple even if no other countries follow suit (via Reuters).
France Tax Plan
As part of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), almost 140 countries are negotiating the first step to rewrite tax rules in order to account for tech companies like Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google. Due to the current pandemic the rules may not happen by the end of the year as originally planned. France is moving forward on its own.
“Never has a digital tax been more legitimate and more necessary,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told journalists on a conference call, adding such companies were doing better than most during the coronavirus crisis.
“In any case, France will apply as it has always indicated a tax on digital giants in 2020 either in an international form if there is a deal or in a national form if there is no deal.”
