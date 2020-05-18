FBI Bypasses Encryption on Pensacola Attacker’s iPhones

The FBI broke through encryption on the two iPhones owned by the Saudi military trainee who shot at U.S. soldiers at the military base in Pensacola, Florida in December 2019 (via CNN). Authorities previously said being unable to access data on the device was stifling investigations.

Encryption Bypassed on Pensacola Attacker’s Two Devices

Apple faced very public criticism, including from Attorney General William Barr, for its refusal to provide a backdoor to law enforcement. A backdoor would have allowed investigators access data on the iPhones. In January, Apple issued a statement saying that it had “always maintained there is no such thing as a backdoor just for the good guys. Backdoors can also be exploited by those who threaten our national security and the data security of our customers.” Having found a way to get through the encryption, the FBI uncovered a link between Al Qaeda and the attacker, Mohammed Alshamrani.