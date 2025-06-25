Free Apple Streaming Perks Added as Chase Sapphire Reserve Fee Jumps

JPMorgan Chase has sweetened its newly overhauled Chase Sapphire Reserve by bundling complimentary Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscriptions, together valued at $251.76 a year, into the premium card’s growing list of lifestyle perks. Cardholders simply activate the offer through the Benefits Hub; the memberships are live immediately for new applicants and will roll out to existing customers in October 2025.

Chase positions the card’s total “annual value” at more than $2,700, with the Apple bundle singled out as a $250 entertainment credit. Other headline perks include an $8× points multiplier on Chase-Travel bookings, a $500 hotel-collection credit, a new $300 dining credit, and access to Points Boost, an offer that can double point redemptions on select flights and hotels.

Image credit: Apple

For avid streamers, the Apple offer alone can offset almost one-third of the higher fee. Apple TV+ is currently $9.99 per month, while Apple Music costs $10.99; dropping both subscriptions onto the card could save a household roughly $21 every month. Cardholders wary of adding yet another subscription can cancel at any time without losing the credit, because Chase is covering the entire membership cost rather than reimbursing charges after the fact.

Why Now?

The streaming giveaway is part of a broader refresh that Chase unveiled on 23 June. Alongside richer travel-earn rates and new credits for dining, StubHub, and Lyft, the bank raised the Sapphire Reserve’s annual fee by $245, taking it from $550 to a market-topping $795. Additional authorized-user cards now cost $195 each.

The move also broadens Chase’s fight for consumers who juggle multiple premium cards. American Express Platinum, for example, has long offered up to $240 a year for digital entertainment but requires users to elect their preferred service and wait for monthly credits. By delivering the full Apple suite automatically, Chase hopes to make its card feel more “set-and-forget.”

Existing Sapphire Reserve cardholders will see the new fee and benefits aligned with their anniversary dates after 26 October 2025, giving them several months to decide whether the richer perks, streaming included, justify the heftier price tag. New applicants face the $795 rate from day one, but can also snag a limited-time sign-up package of 100,000 bonus points plus a $500 Chase Travel credit after spending $5,000 in three months, potentially mitigating the sticker shock of Chase’s priciest plastic yet.