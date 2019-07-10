Friends is Not Going to Be Available on Netflix

Friends won’t be there for you much longer, Netflix subscribers. The popular show is leaving the streaming service and going to WarnerMedia’s new service in the U.S., HBO Max (via Entertainment Weekly).

Friends Netflix Deal Ending

HBO Max will be another competitor to the forthcoming Apple TV+ service. Having Friends, one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, on its roster is clearly a huge advantage. The Netflix deal for Friends finishes at the end of 2019, along with those for Riverdale and Pretty Little Liars. The company firmed the move via Twitter:

The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye. We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕ — Netflix US (@netflix) July 9, 2019

HBO Max – Coming Spring 2020

HBO Max will launch in Spring 2020. The platform will have content from Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, and others available. There will also be original content. This includes The Flight Attendant, featuring The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco. HBO Max lined up original films and TV series. This includes two films produced by Reese Witherspoon. Ms. Withersppon is set to star in The Morning Show on Apple TV+. She will appear in that alongside former Friends star Jennifer Aniston.