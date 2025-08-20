Future Zoom Updates Will Require iOS 15 or Later

Zoom has confirmed that its app will soon stop working on devices running iOS 13 and iOS 14. The change appeared in the release notes of version 6.5.10 of its iOS and iPadOS app, which is now available on the App Store. While Zoom did not provide an exact date, the company made clear that future updates will require iOS 15 or later.

This shift will not lock out users based on hardware, since every iPhone that supports iOS 13 can also upgrade to iOS 15. The same applies to iPads. Devices that ran iPadOS 13 and iPadOS 14 are capable of running iPadOS 15 as well. For most users, this will be a simple matter of updating their software. The real complication is for corporate devices, where IT departments often hold back on upgrades.

What Devices Will Still Work

According to MacMagazine, the upcoming cutoff means the Zoom app will only remain available for iPhones starting from the iPhone 6s, including all three generations of the iPhone SE. On the iPad side, support will continue for all iPad Pro models, as well as the 5th generation iPad and newer, the 2nd generation iPad Air and newer, and the 4th generation iPad mini and newer. In short, Apple will not exclude any hardware, only outdated system versions.

MacMagazine points out that Zoom has not given a timeline for the cutoff, but the company will likely enforce it in one of the upcoming releases. For now, the official system requirements page still lists iOS 13 or higher as supported.

The latest update does more than outline the end of support. Version 6.5.10 also introduces improvements for joining personal meeting rooms, refinements to team conversations, and updates to AI Companion features, including a redesigned feedback system and a new message button.

The Bigger Picture

The end of support for iOS 13 and iOS 14 reflects a predictable trend: developers eventually stop maintaining compatibility with older platforms once user numbers shrink. For individuals, upgrading is straightforward. For companies that rely on older software builds, though, this could be the push to update their fleets. If you depend on Zoom for work and your device is locked to iOS 13 or iOS 14, it may be time to contact your IT team about moving forward.