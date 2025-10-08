GitHub Adds ‘Sign in with Apple’ for Easier Account Access

GitHub has introduced support for Sign in with Apple, giving iOS developers and Apple users a more streamlined way to create or access their accounts. The update simplifies onboarding while strengthening account security for anyone already invested in Apple’s ecosystem.

A New Step Toward Simpler Authentication

Apple’s sign-in option joins GitHub’s existing Sign in with Google, expanding social login choices for developers. According to the GitHub changelog, you can sign up or log in to GitHub using your Apple ID in a few clicks. This addition removes the need to manage a separate password and keeps authentication consistent across Apple platforms.

The change helps if you build on Apple devices or maintain iOS projects. Link your Apple credentials, move between devices without friction, and keep access secure.

Security Without the Extra Hassle

Create a new GitHub account with your Apple credentials.

Link your existing GitHub account to your Apple ID.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) and add a passkey or password for recovery.

This setup reduces password fatigue and aligns with Apple’s privacy focus. If you use GitHub Copilot or collaborate in private repos, you get convenience with tight access control.

Strengthening the Developer Experience

The addition fits how you work today. Apple’s sign-in system pairs simplicity with security, and GitHub continues to refine the path from account creation to coding.

As GitHub states in its announcement, you can “create your free GitHub account using your trusted Apple identity and start coding with Copilot today.”