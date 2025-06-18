Goldman Sachs Stands by Apple With Renewed ‘Buy’ Rating

Goldman Sachs continues to back Apple Inc., maintaining its “Buy” rating on the stock. The firm views Apple as a resilient investment and includes it among a select group of companies with strong growth potential. Analysts believe the market underestimates the strength of Apple’s ecosystem and the durability of its revenue streams.

Despite concerns over slowing product revenue growth, Goldman argues Apple’s long-term value remains intact. It points to Apple’s consistent performance, reliable cash flow, and ecosystem-driven strategy as key strengths. The firm also sees Apple’s current valuation as attractive compared to its historical averages and relative to tech peers.

Stable Dividends and Long-Term Confidence

Apple may not offer a high dividend yield. It stands at 0.52 percent. But the company has increased its dividend for 13 straight years. That kind of track record signals financial discipline and stability, two qualities institutional investors favor. Goldman’s stance suggests it expects that discipline to continue, making Apple a steady option even in volatile markets.

Goldman’s Price Target

According to MacDailyNews, Goldman Sachs has set a price target of $253 for Apple stock. The firm believes the current market sentiment doesn’t reflect Apple’s real value, especially as investors focus too narrowly on short-term metrics.

Insider Monkey reports that analyst Vardah Gill emphasized that Goldman’s recommendation is driven by confidence in Apple’s ecosystem and revenue visibility, not just short-term product performance.

Apple has faced investor doubts in recent months, especially around innovation and AI capabilities. Still, Goldman’s message is clear. Apple remains a top-tier investment with room to climb.