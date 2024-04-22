Google Chrome’s Quick Delete Feature Will Soon Be Available on iOS

Google Chrome seems to be working on expanding the “quick delete” feature for iOS users. The quick delete feature is already available on Android, allowing you to delete all browsing data from the last 15 minutes.

A flag named “Quick Delete for iOS” is being added, which suggests the development of this feature for iPhones, accessed independently by The Mac Observer. The flag’s description states that it adds a new way for users to delete their browsing data on iOS more easily.

Although the release schedule is under wraps, it’s safe to say that the feature could be coming soon, but it’s unclear whether the feature will remain exclusive to iPhones or will roll out to iPads, as well. Meanwhile, I believe that the rollout could be gradual, if not simultaneous. Once rolled out, it will be accessible via the Three Dot Menu > Clear Browsing Data > Time Range > Select The Right Option.

In addition, the timeframe for the “quick delete” feature on Chrome for iOS, like the 15-minute option available on Android, has yet to be confirmed for iPhones, but it could likely be the same 15 minutes. As of now, Chrome for iOS has five options when you’re trying to delete browser history, including Last Hour, Last 24 Hours, Last 7 Days, Last 4 Weeks, and All Time.

Once the update is released, it will primarily benefit those who don’t like using Incognito mode but still want to browse with all their accounts logged in without leaving any digital footprint behind. Notably, Google’s default app on iOS has a similar feature to delete the last 15 minutes of search history.