Google I/0 2020 Not Going Ahead

Google has canceled its annual I/0 developers conference over coronavirus fears. The event, the biggest in the search giant’s calendar, was due to take place from May 12-14.

Google I/0 Latest Tech Event Axed

In a blog post, the company said that all would-be attendees will receive a refund by March 13. It also said that those who were due to attend Google I/O this year will automatically get tickets for next year. “Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with our developer community,” the firm added.

Google I/O is just the latest in a series of major tech events to be canceled in a bid to stop the spread of COVD-19. WWDC was still set to go ahead as planned at the time of this writing, but that too could end up having to be pulled.