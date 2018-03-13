Soon You Can Buy a Headphone Jack to Lightning Adapter

Apple updated the MFi accessories program recently. Besides designing new logos, the company has approved accessory makers to create headphone jack to Lightning adapter dongles.

DongleFest

These are different than the adapter that Apple bundles with its recent iPhone models. Instead, the headphone jack end of the dongle will be what’s called a male port. This means that you can plug one end into your iPhone, and the other end into a female headphone jack port.

But there is a limit. Apple isn’t allowing any third-party USB-C ports for pass-through charging or syncing on iPhones. Customers are stuck buying one of Apple’s official USB-C to Lightning cables.