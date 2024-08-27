Here Is What Not To Expect From iPhone 16 Launch Event

As Apple prepares for the September 9 iPhone 16 launch event, the focus is especially on the unveiling of the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, and new AirPods. However, there are several products that we have been discussing for some time now, and they are unlikely to make an appearance at this event. Here’s what not to expect:

New M4 Macs

Despite rumors of Apple ramping up development on M4 chip-equipped Macs, including the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac, and versions labeled as 16,1; 16,2; 16,3; 16,10, these are not expected to be announced at the September event. Apple usually reserves Mac announcements for a separate event in October. You can read what to expect in the M4 lineup here.

AirPods Pro 3

While Apple is reportedly working on the next generation of AirPods Pro, featuring new designs and health-related features (or perhaps even built-in cameras?), these are not expected until next year. Instead, the focus will be on the new versions of AirPods 4, where Apple will be introducing ANC to it’s non-Pro model for the first time ever.

Apple Vision Lite

Rumors of a more affordable version of Apple Vision Pro have circulated, but this product is not expected to be ready until late 2025. The September event might only include announcements related to the expansion of the current Vision Pro model to additional markets. The Cheaper Vision Pros are expected to use your iPhone’s computational powers.

New iPad Mini

Apple often introduces new iPads in October, making a September reveal less likely.

Overall, the September event will likely focus on the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods, with attention on the integration of Apple Intelligence. Are you excited for the iPhone 16 launch event?

