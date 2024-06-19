Here’s All You Need To Know About Apple’s F1 Movie Starring Brad Pitt

Apple Originals is producing a feature film focused on Formula One racing. Yes, an F1 movie. The film’s title has not yet been revealed. It is scheduled for international release in theaters on June 25, 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Studios. North American audiences will have the opportunity to see it two days later, on June 27, 2025.

I believe it’s safe to say:

Lights Out and Away We Go on June 25, 2025

The film presents a fictional narrative within the F1 world. Brad Pitt portrays a seasoned driver named Sonny Hayes, who experiences a comeback after a career hiatus caused by a crash in the 1990s. He takes on a mentoring role for a rookie driver, Joshua Pierce (played by Damson Idris). Together, they compete for APX GP, a fictional eleventh team on the F1 grid.

Academy Award winner Javier Bardem plays the owner of the APX GP team. Supporting roles include actors like Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Sarah Niles. Joseph Kosinski, known for directing films like “Tron: Legacy” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The production has worked hard for authenticity by collaborating with existing F1 teams, the sport’s governing body (FIA), and race promoters. Filming has real-world footage captured during races in the 2023 and 2024 Formula One seasons, including locations like Silverstone and Abu Dhabi.

Mercedes created a modified black-and-gold Formula 2 car for some scenes. Seven-time F1 champion [some would call it eight ;)] Lewis Hamilton is involved as a co-producer.

But after years of watching Drive to Survive on Netflix, hopefully, this F1 movie will come out to be a fresh wave for the motorsport.

This is not the first time Apple and F1 meet, a couple of years back, thanks to Apple’s Find Me, an F1 driver was able to trace their belongings back. On the other hand, if you’re an Apple TV+ enjoyer, Lady in the Lake premieres July 19 on Apple TV+.

