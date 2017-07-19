Here’s how to Use Amazon In Stores With Amazon Pay Places

Today Amazon has launched a new feature called Amazon Pay Places. It lets you use your Amazon information to pay for goods in physical stores, starting with TGI Friday’s. This means that instead of using Apple Pay, cash, check, card, or even PayPal, you can use Amazon in stores with your account information.

Amazon Pay Places

As the launch partner, TGI Friday’s will let Amazon customer use the feature at restaurants in Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C., Richmond, Virginia, and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. All you need to get started is the Amazon mobile app on your iPhone or Android phone.

Tap on the menu button and navigate to Programs & Features. If you’re located in one of the above areas, Amazon Pay Places will be here. You’ll then be able to browse TGI Friday’s menu and order directly in the Amazon app.

Amazon Pay Places is a subset of Amazon Pay, which is its payment option that lets customers use their account information when buying from Amazon and certain third-party merchants. Pay Places is an extension of this and brings Amazon Pay into the physical world. Amazon hasn’t said when Amazon Pay Places will reach new markets and stores.