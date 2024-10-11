Here’s What Apple Wants to Know From Vision Pro Users

Apple has launched a survey campaign for early adopters of its Vision Pro. The tech giant is seeking detailed feedback on various aspects of the device, perhaps, to understand user experiences and preferences.

There are the questions, as seen at 9toMac.

Did you buy an Apple Vision Pro or receive it from someone else?

Do you still have this Apple Vision Pro?

Overall, how satisfied are you with your Apple Vision Pro?

What is your favorite feature or aspect of Apple Vision Pro so far?

How often do you use your Apple Vision Pro?

For how long do you typically wear your Apple Vision Pro before you decide to take it off?

What headband do you use most often with your Apple Vision Pro?

Did you get ZEISS Optical Inserts for your Apple Vision Pro?

How often do you use your Apple Vision Pro while the battery is connected to a power source?

For what purposes do you use Mac Virtual Display?

Where do you typically use Mac Virtual Display?

What types of activities do you use Mac Virtual Display for?

What one thing, if anything, would you add to or change about Apple Vision Pro?

Apple is particularly interested in understanding:

How users employ the Mac Virtual Display feature

Types of activities performed with Vision Pro

Whether initial expectations for feature usage align with current use

This could be because Apple is planning to bring a cheaper variant of Vision Pro.