How to Fix No Sound When Recording Videos on iPhone 16

With the launch of the new iPhone 16 series and the accompanying iOS 18 update, the Apple forum is filled with complaints about audio and sound not working on the iPhone. The most frequently reported one is about the iPhone 16 recording videos without sound, but it doesn’t stop at that. The problem also appeared in other ways, like the sound fading in and out or, at times, distorted at high volume. After doing some research and testing a few methods myself, I’ve compiled a list of proven solutions to help resolve this issue.

How Do I Solve the No Sound When Recording Videos on iPhone 16 Issue

1. Choose Stereo in Record Sound Settings

When you record a video on the iPhone 16, Spatial Audio is automatically enabled, giving the audio a more immersive and realistic feel. But sometimes, a glitch in this feature can corrupt the audio in your videos. To resolve this issue, you can revert to the Stereo setting, which older iPhone models use to record audio. To do so:

Time needed: 1 minute Go to Settings. Tap Camera > Record Sound. Tap Stereo.

2. Turn Off Vocal Shortcuts

With Vocal Shortcuts, you can teach your iPhone to perform actions whenever you say a word or make a specific sound. This feature is especially helpful for people with moderate to severe atypical speech but who can still vocalize certain sounds. The best part is that your audio stays private and is processed directly on your device.

But because of this extra processing, the feature can sometimes interfere with the sound being recorded in videos. It’s worth a shot to disable it to see if it solves the video sound recording issues on your iPhone 16.

Go to Settings > Accessibility.

Tap Vocal Shortcuts, and tap the Vocal Shortcuts toggle to disable them if it’s on.



3. Import and Export Video From iMovie

You can import the affected video to iMovie and export it to your gallery again to see if it solves the problem. iMovie automatically resolves any audio issues while exporting, so the exported video should have normal sound. You can also edit the video in iMovie if you want to make changes before exporting.

Install the iMovie app from the App Store if it’s not installed. Launch the app and tap Start New Project at the bottom of the screen. Select Magic Movie from the pop-up menu.

Choose the video you want to import. Tap Create Magic Movie at the bottom of the screen.

Tap Done in the top left corner of the screen.

Tap the Export and Share button at the bottom bar.

Select Save or Share Video > Options to choose your preferred resolution. The lower the resolution, the smaller the file size will be.

Tap Done. The new video will be saved to your iPhone.



4. Enable Mono Audio

Sometimes, the distribution of audio between the left and right speakers in stereo mode causes the audio to become distorted. You can solve this by enabling Mono Audio, which causes both the left and right speakers to output the same sounds.

Go to Settings > Accessibility.

Tap Audio & Visual and tap the Mono Audio toggle to turn it on.



5. Restart iPhone

Rebooting your iPhone can solve many issues, including the no-sound problem with videos on the iPhone 16. Sometimes, the operating system just gets overwhelmed and needs a quick restart. To do so:

Press and hold the Power and Volume Down/Up buttons simultaneously for a few seconds until the power off screen appears.

Drag the Slide to Power Off button to the right to switch your phone off. Wait for a few seconds.

Press and hold the Power button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

6. Check iPhone Volume Settings

When you encounter sound issues on your iPhone, the first thing you should check is the volume settings. It’s surprising how often people overlook this, even though adjusting the volume is something we do all the time, especially when watching videos. To fix it, all you need to do is use the volume buttons. If the sound is muted, it usually means the volume is too low. At that point, just press the volume up button until the audio is restored.

7. Test Your Microphone

If your iPhone’s video sound stopped working, the microphone might be the issue. To check if it functions properly, open the Voice Memo app, record a quick message, and play it back. If you can hear the recording, the microphone is functional. But if you can’t hear anything, it points to a hardware problem with the microphone. You should try gently cleaning the microphone hole with a soft toothbrush to remove any dust or debris.

8. Remove Your Case

For many users who encountered the issue of their iPhone videos not having sound, it turned out the case was the culprit. Some iPhone cases can block the speakers, which most people don’t realize at first. So, they took off the case and played a video again. To their relief, the sound came back! If you’re facing the same problem, it’s worth checking if your case covers the microphone. Just remove it and see if that solves the issue.

9. Disable Bluetooth

When you connect the iPhone to a Bluetooth headset, it automatically stops playing sound through the speakers. So, always make sure to check if your phone is connected to any Bluetooth devices. You can disable Bluetooth altogether to disconnect all devices at the same time.

Go to Settings. Tap Bluetooth, and turn the Bluetooth toggle off.



10. Disable Do Not Disturb Mode

Do not Disturb mode silences all calls, notifications, and alerts, but a glitch in the feature can cause it to disable the speakers altogether. This could cause the audio to be muted during video playback. To solve this, simply disable Do Not Disturb mode.