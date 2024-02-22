Here’s What We Expect to See from New iPads this Year

The iPad Pro was left alone in 2023, though the Apple Pencil got a glow-up with a new USB-C port. That likely means that this year will be a consequential one for the popular Pro tablets, which could bring updated processors, new display technologies, and more capability. The company is expected to hold an unveiling event in March, so let’s speculate a bit about what we could see.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg predicted new iPads by March, and while details on the new devices are thin, we have some ideas to play with. First, the iPad Pro could get a new front-facing camera in a landscape orientation and is expected to receive a new OLED display, upgraded from mini-LED on the larger current iPad and LCD on the smaller 11-inch model. We may also see thinner bezels for a slight bump in screen sizes, though it won’t be a remarkable change from the current models.

Though the current iPads are quite quick, Apple is expected to give the new models an upgraded M3 chipset and could boost the top available storage option to 4TB from today’s 2TB maximum. The company could also add functionality to the iPad’s Smart Connector, such as reverse charging, new keyboard functions, and more.

Other rumors suggest that Apple is eyeing a new 12.9-inch iPad variant that would offer more value than the iPad Pro models with upgraded display panels. We don’t expect any other changes to the Air in 2024. Gurman and others have also noted that the iPad Mini would get an update in 2024, which may bring new chips and other upgrades, but the new device isn’t expected until later this year at the earliest.

The same is likely true for the standard iPad, which likely won’t see an update until later in 2024. It got a significant overhaul in recent years, so changes this year are expected to be much milder. It will get a new processor and fresh cameras, but the form factor should remain the same.