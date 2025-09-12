Here’s Why Apple Killed Black for ‘Cosmic Orange’ on the new iPhone 17

For years, a quiet complaint has echoed through the Apple community: the standard iPhone models get all the fun, vibrant colors, while the “Pro” lineup is stuck with serious, muted shades. With the launch of the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple has finally responded, and their answer is a brilliant, in-your-face “Cosmic Orange.”

But in making this bold new statement, they had to kill a beloved classic: the iconic Space Black.

In a candid conversation, Apple’s marketing chief Greg Joswiak and hardware engineering lead John Ternus pulled back the curtain on the decision. According to the executives, the feedback from their most demanding customers was clear.

“For years, we’ve had Pro customers say, ‘Hey, the other part of the line gets all the fun colors and we don’t,'” Joswiak explained. His response was blunt and full of energy: “Okay, you want a fun color, how about Cosmic Orange, baby.”

This dramatic shift wasn’t just a style choice; it was enabled by a fundamental change in materials. The move from the titanium used in previous models to a new anodized aluminum chassis for the iPhone 17 Pro was the key. While lighter and more energy-efficient to produce, anodized aluminum also happens to support a much wider and more saturated range of colors, finally unlocking the “fun” palette for the Pro line.

But what about those who loved the stealthy, classic look of Space Black? When asked if orange was the new black, Joswiak was quick to defend the new lineup.

“We’ve had different shades of dark for years. We know people want a dark,” he said, pointing to the new “Deep Blue” as a “gorgeous” replacement. “We think we’ve got the bases covered there, and we feel really good about that.”

The message is clear: Apple believes the stunning new blue is enough to satisfy the demand for a dark, professional option, freeing them up to take a risk with a color as unapologetically bold as Cosmic Orange. It’s a move that signals a new philosophy for the Pro line—one where premium performance doesn’t have to mean a boring finish.