Hermitage – An iPhone 11 Pro’s Journey Through an Iconic Museum

Apple cannot resist an opportunity to show the full power of the iPhone 11 Pro’s amazing camera. However, the latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ video takes it to a whole new amazing level.

One Battery Charge, Continuous Filming at The Hermitage

Using just one camera charge, an iPhone 11 Pro filmed continuously at Russia’s Hermitage museum in Saint Petersburg for 5 hours and 19 minutes. Given the surroundings, the video is pretty stunning.

We know how good the camera on the iPhone 11 Pro is. What is as impressive is the fact that after all that filming without a break, the device’s battery still had 19 percent charge left. Apple assures us that the video was made on a single charge.eum.

While you can watch the full 5 hours and 19 minutes of the shoot, if you don’t have time for that, there is an ‘Official Trailer that lasts 1 minute and 28 seconds. This edited clip still gives a great insight into the beautiful museum.