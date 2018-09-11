A Scottish Man Just Found a Hidden Camera in his Airbnb

Scottish man Dougie Hamilton found a hidden camera in the Airbnb house him and his girlfriend stayed in. It was inside the alarm clock, meaning the owner could watch guests while they sleep or change clothes (via Naked Security).

Mr. Hamilton noticed that the alarm clock was wired like a phone charger, and that made him suspicious.

I took the charger out of it and saw there was a lithium battery in the back. At this point, I slid the front facing off the clock and could see there actually was a camera. It just felt really creepy, and we didn’t want to stay. We’re innocent-minded people, but the clock was facing where our bed was, and we thought it might be for something more sinister like a sex ring.

They were only in the house for about 20 minutes before he found the camera. Mr. Hamilton immediately contacted Airbnb which promised an urgent investigation. Next he called local police who also made an investigation.

On one hand, an AIrbnb host could install cameras not with bad intentions, but just to make sure nothing gets stolen or their home doesn’t get trashed. On the other hand, even if the host is transparent and says there are hidden cameras, it still breaks Airbnb’s rules. Sophos’s Naked Security blog has tips on how to detect hidden cameras and what to do if you find one.

