HomePod 26.0.1 is here – and it finally fixes that annoying tvOS audio lag

Apple has released HomePod Software version 26.0.1, a maintenance update aimed at improving the performance and security of your smart speaker. The update is available for both the full-sized HomePod and the HomePod mini.



While Apple’s release notes point to general stability and performance enhancements, this version arrives alongside a critical fix for Apple TV users who may have been experiencing frustrating audio issues. The update ensures your device runs smoothly and remains protected against potential security vulnerabilities, making it a recommended installation for all users. You can install the new software directly from the Home app on your iPhone or iPad.

Killing the tvOS Audio Sync Bug

The most significant benefit of this update cycle comes from the companion tvOS 26.0.1 release. This software specifically targets an audio-sync bug that caused sound to drift out of sync with the video when using certain streaming applications.



For users with home theater setups where a HomePod is used as the primary speaker for an Apple TV, this was a persistent annoyance. The new update corrects this audio drift, ensuring that dialogue and sound effects align perfectly with the on-screen action. This fix alone makes the update essential for anyone who uses their HomePod for a more immersive television or movie-watching experience.

How to Install HomePod 26.0.1

Updating your HomePod is a straightforward process managed through the Home app on your iOS or iPadOS device. To begin, open the Home app and tap the three-dot icon in the top-right corner to reveal more options.



From there, select Home Settings and then tap on Software Update. The app will check for the new version, allowing you to download and install it directly to your HomePod or HomePod mini. If you prefer a hands-off approach, you can also enable Automatic Updates on this screen to ensure your devices always have the latest software as soon as it becomes available.

The HomePod software was not the only release from Apple. The company also pushed out several other important patches across its ecosystem.



You can see our full roundup of the watchOS 26.0.2, visionOS 26.0.1, and tvOS 26.0.1 rollout for a complete look at what’s included and how to install these updates on your other devices.



Similarly, if you’re on a Mac, you should read about the macOS 26.0.1 changes and the noteworthy Mac Studio fix it contains. And for those who have recently upgraded their iPhone, if you are hitting odd bugs after iOS 26, you can check all reported iOS 26 issues and fixes for some quick remedies.

This latest round of software updates demonstrates a focus on refining the user experience by addressing specific bugs while reinforcing the security and stability of the entire Apple ecosystem. Installing HomePod 26.0.1, especially in conjunction with the latest tvOS version, will lead to a more reliable and seamless smart home and entertainment setup.