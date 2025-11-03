If GM removes CarPlay, it better have something truly better ready

GM’s decision to replace Apple CarPlay with its own Google-based software has raised concern among drivers who rely on it every day. The company believes its new infotainment system will deliver a smoother experience, but before taking away CarPlay, it needs to prove it can actually do better in the real world.

CarPlay isn’t flawless. Sometimes it takes too many taps, and early versions had bugs. But it still works more reliably than most built-in car systems for maps, calls, messages, and music. I use it because it works well, not because I’m loyal to Apple.

Tim Healey from The Truth About Cars summed it up perfectly when he wrote, “Don’t take CarPlay away unless your system is better.” After all, no automaker has yet built a system that consistently beats CarPlay or Android Auto at doing the basics.

Drivers want choice, not forced change

What most people want is choice. Let us decide whether to use CarPlay or the car’s native software. I drive and rent different vehicles often, and CarPlay keeps everything consistent, including apps, playlists, maps, and saved locations. That familiarity makes driving safer because I don’t waste time learning a new interface in every car.

Many drivers online share the same view. Carmakers don’t update their software regularly, and when they do, support usually stops after a few years. Phones, meanwhile, keep improving and updating for years. Some compared GM’s move to TV makers like Samsung and LG, whose smart-TV systems quickly grow old. No one wants to be stuck with a laggy, outdated interface inside a car they plan to keep for a decade.

Another growing worry is subscriptions and data collection. Drivers fear that car companies will charge monthly fees for simple features or sell personal driving data. When customers already pay tens of thousands for a car, no one wants ads or locked features appearing on its screen.

GM’s new system will only earn trust if it matches everything CarPlay already does: music and podcast sync, messages, maps, reminders, even smart home access like garage controls and if it stays fast and private. It should receive steady updates for many years, with no hidden costs or data tracking.

GM can still make its new system work, but it must prove it in real driving conditions first. Until then, the best move is simple: keep CarPlay available and let users decide which one truly earns a spot on their dashboard.