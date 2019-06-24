Apple Indoor Survey App Redesigned and Improved

Apple’s Indoor Survey app helps businesses add Apple’s Indoor Positioning in their stores. It’s been recently updated and redesigned.

Indoor Survey

All-New Design : The Indoor Survey app has been completely redesigned to make surveying your indoor space faster and easier.

: The Indoor Survey app has been completely redesigned to make surveying your indoor space faster and easier. Survey Workflow : Track your progress through each step as you survey your space, upload, and test positioning.

: Track your progress through each step as you survey your space, upload, and test positioning. Add Map Notes : You can now use simple drawing tools to place notes on the map and flag issues.

: You can now use simple drawing tools to place notes on the map and flag issues. Improved Feedback : Survey processing will suggest ways to improve your surveys to ensure you get the best possible indoor positioning.

: Survey processing will suggest ways to improve your surveys to ensure you get the best possible indoor positioning. Supports IMDF : The Indoor Survey app now supports the Indoor Mapping Data Format (IMDF), a full featured model designed specifically for indoor location.

Businesses can sign up for Indoor Survey here, and download the app here.

