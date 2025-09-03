Instagram for iPad Rolls Out Globally with a Reels-First Design

Instagram has officially launched its long-awaited iPad app, now rolling out to all users via the App Store. The app brings the full Instagram experience to larger screens, with features such as your feed, Stories, and direct messaging optimized for tablets.

A key focus of the new iPad app is Reels. When you open Instagram on iPad, the app drops you directly into Reels, underscoring Meta’s push to highlight short-form video. Stories remain easily accessible at the top, and messaging is just one tap away.

A Following Tab and Multi-Column Layout

Instagram for iPad also introduces a Following tab with three distinct views. The “All” section shows recommended posts and reels from every account you follow. “Friends” narrows it down to accounts that follow you back. “Latest” delivers a chronological feed, ensuring the most recent posts appear first. Users can reorder these feeds to match their viewing preferences.

The app makes use of the iPad’s larger display with a multi-column layout. Reading or sending DMs, checking notifications, or watching Reels can now be done with fewer taps. Comments can also be expanded without leaving a reel, giving users a smoother browsing experience.

According to Instagram’s official announcement, the iPad design reflects how people use bigger screens for “lean back entertainment.” The company said it wanted to make the app feel natural on tablets while keeping navigation simple.

This release follows the recent launch of WhatsApp for iPad, marking the second major Meta app to gain native tablet support. Instagram for iPad is available globally on devices running iPadOS 15.1 or later. The app is free to download from the App Store.