Instagram iPhone App Gets Update to Help Keep Bullies Away

Instagram announced a set of tools for its iOS app to help users avoid bullying and a rust of negativity on Tuesday. Users will be able to both remove negative comments and amplify positive ones.

Bulk Delete Negative Comments on Instagram iPhone App

To block bulk delete negative comments on Instagram on your iPhone:

Tap on a comment

Tap the dotted icon in the top right-hand corner

Select Manage comments

Pick comments to be bulk deleted – maximum of 25

Furthermore, Instagram is going to allow users to manage who can tag or mention them. Similar to Twitter, users will be able to select whether they want everyone, just people they follow, or nobody to be able to tag or mention them in a comment, Story, or caption. The Facebook-owned picture service is also going to test “Pinned Comments” in a way to help users highlight positivity.