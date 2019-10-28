Instagram Strengthens Rules on Self-Harm and Suicide Content

Instagram announced a strengthening of the rules governing content relating to suicide and self-harm. It will no longer allow drawings, memes or content depicting the topics, or graphic content from films and comics on the platform.

Instagram Tightens Rules After Tragedy

In a blog post shared on Sunday, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, wrote:

We will no longer allow fictional depictions of self-harm or suicide on Instagram, such as drawings or memes or content from films or comics that use graphic imagery. We will also remove other imagery that may not show self-harm or suicide, but does include associated materials or methods. Accounts sharing this type of content will also not be recommended in search or in our discovery surfaces, like Explore. And we’ll send more people more resources with localized helplines like the Samaritans and PAPYRUS in the UK or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and The Trevor Project in the United States.

The move followed a campaign by the father of Molly Russell. The 14-year old Brit committed suicide after viewing graphic content on Instagram (via BBC News).