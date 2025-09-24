Intel Approaches Apple for Investment Talks

After years of decline, Intel is racing to revive its position in the global chip market. The company has recently secured support from Nvidia, SoftBank, and the US government. Now, Intel is reaching out to Apple in search of another major partner.

Intel’s Talks with Apple

According to Bloomberg, Intel has approached Apple about a potential investment. People familiar with the discussions said both companies have also explored ways to work more closely together. The talks remain early and may not result in any agreement.

Neither Apple nor Intel has commented publicly on these conversations. Still, the news triggered immediate reactions from investors. Intel’s stock rose 6 percent following the report, while Apple saw a 1 percent dip.

Recent Investments in Intel

In recent weeks, Intel secured a $5 billion investment from Nvidia and a $2 billion investment from SoftBank. These moves followed the US government’s decision to take a 10 percent stake in Intel through a deal arranged by the Trump administration.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has been seeking high-profile partnerships to reinforce the company’s turnaround strategy. A deal with Apple would add weight to those efforts, given the companies’ long history together.

A Possible Reunion

Apple relied on Intel processors for years before switching to its own ARM-based chips in Macs. The transition happened after repeated Intel delays disrupted Apple’s product roadmap. Any new partnership is unlikely to involve Apple abandoning its in-house silicon. Instead, analysts suggest Intel could handle chip packaging or other support roles.

At the same time, an Intel tie-up could help Apple strengthen ties with the US government. Apple has committed $600 billion to American manufacturing Program, with recent investments in Corning and new programs such as the Manufacturing Academy in Detroit.

Cook has said these investments will trigger a “domino effect,” encouraging other companies to build production capacity in US communities. He also told CNBC that Apple shareholders support the plan, noting he has not received a single complaint about the scale of the spending.

The Future

Intel remains under pressure. The company has lost market share to AMD and Nvidia, while struggling to deliver on new technologies and factory expansion plans. Despite federal backing and recent investments, Intel is still playing catch-up in the AI and high-performance computing markets.

For Apple, a deal with Intel could reinforce its domestic investment narrative. For Intel, Apple’s involvement would serve as validation at a time when it needs to show progress. The outcome depends on whether the early discussions turn into concrete commitments.