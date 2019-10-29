PSA: Some People Found That iOS 13.2 Bricks HomePods

iOS 13.2 bricks HomePods, or at least it did for some people. Apple has since pulled the release and we’re waiting on a bug fix in the meantime.

HomePod Woes

Some people reported that Apple Music was offline at the time, and when they unpaired and reset their HomePods it caused them to be stuck in an infinite boot loop. Others say that they didn’t do anything and iOS 13.2 just bricked it by itself.

Customers that did update to iOS 13.2 are advised not to unpair or reset their HomePod. Apple is sure to release iOS 13.2.1 quickly.

