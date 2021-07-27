Apple seeded the fourth developer beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 on Monday. The update “contains bug fixes and improvements” to the software, including a new Safari tab interface for iPad.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Dev Beta 4 Out Now With New Safari Tab Interface

One of the updates, spotted by MacRumors, is the introduction to iPadOS 15 of the same update Safari tab layout previously seen in macOS Monterey beta 3. The fourth macOS Monterey dev beta is also now out.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta versions are currently available to those enrolled in the developer program. They can be accessed via Settings > Software Update on device or the Apple Beta Software Program website. The final version of all the software is set to be released to the public later in the year.