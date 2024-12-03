iOS 18.1.1 Emoji Update: Where Are the New Icons We Were Promised?

If you were expecting a bunch of shiny new emojis with iOS 18.1.1, you might want to manage your expectations. Contrary to what some reports had suggested, this update doesn’t bring any new emojis. It’s left many users scratching their heads, wondering where the promised fresh icons are.

Apple’s latest update seems to focus more on performance improvements and bug fixes, not the emoji overhaul many were hoping for. If you were eagerly awaiting that long-anticipated sushi roll emoji or a fresh take on your favorite animal icons, you might feel a little let down.

While Apple did release new emojis in earlier versions, it appears that this update is all about functionality rather than fun additions. So, while your iPhone might run a bit smoother after the update, the emoji selection is still stuck in 2023 for now.

If you’re a fan of emojis, hang tight. There might be more coming with future updates, but for now, don’t expect any major additions just yet. Keep an eye on the next release, and you might get the new icons you’ve been waiting for.