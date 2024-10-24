iOS 18.2 Beta is Here with Genmoji, Image Playground, ChatGPT, iPhone 16 Specific Visual Intelligence

Apple has released the first developer beta of iOS 18.2, introducing a suite of new Apple Intelligence features. This update will soon be available to the public and includes several tools and integrations like Visual Intelligence.

Among the standout features is Genmoji, which lets users create personalized emojis directly from the system emoji keyboard. There’s also an Image Playground. It is a creative platform where users can generate custom images using text prompts and theme suggestions in a cartoon style.

A significant enhancement in iOS 18.2 is the integration of ChatGPT into Siri and Writing Tools. This lets Siri handle more complex requests by using AI, although users must explicitly permit this feature for privacy reasons. Writing Tools also benefit from this integration with a new “Compose with ChatGPT” interface.

For iPhone 16 owners, Visual Intelligence could be a new way to interact with the camera. By holding down the Camera Control on the lock screen, users can gather detailed information about their surroundings.

iOS 18.2 expands Apple Intelligence support beyond U.S. English to include locales such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Are you planning to try the iOS 18.2 Beta or sticking to iOS 18.1 RC as of now?

source: 9to5Mac