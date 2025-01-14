iOS 18.4 Beta Release Date: When and What to Expect

Those looking to know when to expect the first iOS 18.4 developer beta should study past releases, as they can give you a good idea of when to place your bets. While I wouldn’t visit Vegas intending to gamble on a specific release date, studying the data can give you a general idea of what might be coming. Here’s my prediction and what you can expect from the next release.

When to Expect the First iOS 18.4 Developer Beta

With iOS 18.3 likely seeing a public release sometime at the end of January 2025, it’s likely that folks can expect a developer beta of iOS 18.4 to follow soon after. Looking at a fantastic list put together by betaprofiles.com, we can see that iOS 18.3 follows a release cycle similar to past releases.

It’s reasonable to expect the next iOS release to follow a similar trajectory to past releases. Considering that betas of iOS 15.4, 16.4, and 17.4 were all released around the end of January or the start of February, it would be no surprise if iOS 18.4 followed the same pattern.

Of course, this may all be subject to change.

What’s New in iOS 18.4

While some folks are disappointed that iOS 18.3 offers few new features, the same cannot be said for the next round of updates from Apple. For iOS 18.4, there’s going to be a further expansion of Apple Intelligence and Siri, with Apple Intelligence finally making its way to the EU. More languages will receive support within Apple Intelligence, including Vietnamese, Korean, Portuguese, French, Japanese, and more.

For Siri, expect personalized responses and requests that are more app-specific. While these new features may excite Apple fans, keep in mind that they may also cause delays in beta releases. With that in mind, it’s safe to assume that the end of January or the start of February will see a beta for iOS 18.4.

Right now, we’re expecting the public release of iOS 18.4 sometime in April 2025.