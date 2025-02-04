iPhone 16 Pro Won’t Turn on After Charging Overnight? Here’s What to Do

You probably charge your phone overnight—who doesn’t? It’s convenient, giving your iPhone time to fully charge and run background tasks. But what if it won’t turn on in the morning? Well, that’s a problem. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to a lot of iPhone 16 Pro users.

Since this seems to be a widespread issue, with forums flooded by reports from disappointed iPhone 16 Pro owners, let’s take a closer look at how to fix it.

What to Do if iPhone 16 Pro Won’t Turn On After Charging Overnight

1. Force Restart

Performing a force restart, or in this case a force power-on is one of the most surefire ways to revive your iPhone 16 Pro if it won’t turn on after charging overnight. However, keep in mind this might be a temporary workaround rather than a permanent solution. It’ll help you power on your iPhone, but it may not make the problem go away.

Here’s how to perform the force restart on your iPhone 16 Pro:

Tap and release the Volume Up button. Tap and release the Volume Down button. Hold down the Side button until the Apple logo shows up. Let go of the Side button once the logo appears.

2. Leave Your iPhone ON During the Night

There’s nothing wrong with leaving your iPhone 16 Pro Max on while charging overnight. In fact, keeping it on ensures background tasks, like notifications, updates, and backups, continue running. Unless your iPhone’s battery is completely drained and already off, there’s no need to power it down while charging.

If you’re worried about notifications disrupting your sleep, simply choose the right Focus Mode to silence distractions overnight.

The most probable reason for your iPhone 16 Pro not turning on after charging overnight is a bug inside the OS. If Apple is aware of it, they will likely fix it with the next iOS update. That’s why it’s important to always keep your iPhone up to date.

To check for new iOS updates, head over to Settings > General > Software Update. Install a new update if available. If the issue is gone, you’re all set. But if it isn’t, you might wait for another update.

Apple usually doesn’t specify which bugs are fixed in each iOS update, so you’ll have to determine for yourself if the update resolves the issue.

4. Check the Charging Cable

Make sure your iPhone was actually charging overnight. A faulty cable or charger might prevent it from charging properly, leaving the battery completely drained by morning, which will in turn prevent your iPhone 16 Pro from turning on.

Try a different charging cable, or use the same cable on another compatible device. If you notice any issues, it may be time to get a new charger.

5. Visit a Repair Shop

If the issue prevails, or your iPhone 16 Pro won’t charge regardless of the charger you try, it might be a hardware-related problem. So, visit the nearest repair shop or Apple Store for further investigation of the problem. If your iPhone is still under warranty, you may be eligible for a replacement or free repair.

That’s about it. Unfortunately, there aren’t many solutions if your iPhone 16 Pro won’t turn on after charging overnight. Your best bet is to keep your iPhone on until Apple officially resolves the issue. If you’ve found another way to fix this problem, let us know in the comments below.