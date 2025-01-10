iOS 19 Supported Devices: Will your iPhone Get the Update? 

2025 will see the release of iOS 19, the latest operating system for iPhones, bringing new features and improvements. If you’re wondering whether your iPhone will get this software update, we’ve put together a list of iOS 19-supported devices to help you out.

It’s expected that iOS 19 will be available for all iPhones that support iOS 18. This will mark the second year in a row where Apple will probably not drop support for any iPhone models. Of course, we’ll have to wait until the official launch to know for sure.

iOS 19 Supported Devices List

The upcoming iPhone 17 series will come with iOS 19 out of the box. Additionally, the following iPhones are likely to get iOS 19 through a software update:

iPhone SE 2nd and 3rd gen

iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Therefore, the oldest iPhones likely to get iOS 19 will be the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, which were launched back in 2018. However, remember that this is just the anticipated list of supported devices based on Apple’s usual policies.

Moreover, not all supported devices will necessarily have access to all of iOS 19’s features because of hardware incompatibilities. So, if you’ve got an older model, you might want to consider upgrading to a newer iPhone to get the most out of iOS 19.

In the meantime, you can check out iOS 18.3 Beta 2 features to see what’s new on your iPhone.