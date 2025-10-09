iOS 26.1 Beta Improves iPhone 17 Pro Max Geekbench scores

The iPhone 17 Pro Max appears to be running faster with recent iOS 26.1 beta updates. Early user data shows an improvement in benchmark scores since launch, suggesting that Apple’s software optimization is already kicking in.

Noticeable climb in performance

At launch, the iPhone 17 Pro Max recorded a single-core score of 3510 and a multi-core score of 9408 on Geekbench. A few weeks later, scores rose to 3766 and 9613, respectively. The most recent test, taken on October 8 using iOS 26.1 Public Beta 2, reached 3778 single-core and 9725 multi-core. That marks a steady upward trend across updates.

The user who shared these results explained that the first test ran on launch day when the phone was still indexing and setting up background data, which often affects performance. Once the setup completed and iOS 26.1 beta was installed, the device became noticeably more responsive in daily use, aligning with the higher scores.

Benchmark variations happen for many reasons: background processes, temperature, and app indexing can all impact results. A commenter on the same thread pointed out that even consecutive tests on the same release can differ by up to 200 points in multi-core scores. Despite that, most agreed that the iPhone 17 Pro Max feels faster overall on iOS 26.1 than it did on launch firmware.

Another user added that Apple usually fine-tunes performance in the first few months after release, improving thermal control and CPU efficiency through updates. Others compared results with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which still performs well but shows smaller gains over time.

A smoother experience

Even if the score jump seems minor, users describe real-world improvements. Apps open quicker, scrolling feels smoother, and heat management is better, especially during calls or in warm conditions.

The gradual rise in Geekbench results shows Apple’s ongoing software refinement. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may not have changed its hardware since September, but its performance curve proves that updates matter just as much as silicon.