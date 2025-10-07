iOS 26.1 public beta 2 now available

Apple has released iOS 26.1 public beta 2 only after a day releasing developer beta 2. You can install it today if you joined the public beta program. This build targets everyday moments on iPhone, not headline features. You get small, focused changes that guide how you wake up, record audio, and move through apps with fewer hiccups.

Everyday touches that change how you use iPhone

You now stop alarms and timers with a slide, not a tap. When the alert sounds, you slide to stop, echoing the classic Slide to unlock gesture. You gain intent and accuracy, which means fewer missed alarms from casual taps and a clearer motion that reinforces your choice. Apple leans on muscle memory to reduce mistakes, and you feel that on the first morning you use it.

Audio controls take a step forward for people who record on the go. You can set where external mic recordings save and adjust input gain without digging through unrelated menus. If you capture voice notes, interviews, or quick field audio, you spend less time fixing levels later and more time getting usable sound right away.

You will also notice small visual refinements. App folders and Settings headings align to the left, which tightens scanning and reduces eye travel. Safari and Calendar walk back a few beta 1 changes that drew mixed reactions. The result feels calmer and more familiar. Performance looks steadier too, with fewer stutters when jumping between heavy apps.

For Vision Pro owners, iOS now exposes a 3D model inside the Apple Vision Pro app. You can preview fit and features from your iPhone, which helps you prepare accessories or share a quick look with someone else without putting on the headset.

New builds always invite restraint. If you depend on your phone for work, install on a secondary device. If you enjoy testing, this beta rewards you with cleaner gestures and sharper controls.