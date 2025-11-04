iOS 26.2 beta hints at month-long AirDrop Pairing Feature

Apple is testing a new AirDrop option that keeps two devices visible to each other for up to 30 days. The feature appears in code found in iOS 26.2 developer beta 1. It is not live for users yet.

Today, AirDrop offers three choices: Receiving Off, Contacts Only, and Everyone for 10 minutes. The 10-minute limit protects users from spam but adds friction when you share files with trusted people or your own devices. Apple wants to reduce that friction without opening the door to random requests.

The beta code references a simple PIN pairing. You enter a short code on both devices. After that, each device can find the other in AirDrop when nearby for the next month. You do not need to keep switching to Everyone for 10 minutes.

Apple has long tied sharing features to pairing rules and time limits. Its security documentation notes that some pairing records expire after 30 days if unused, which aligns with this approach.

How the 30-day pairing could work

Start a pairing flow in AirDrop.

Confirm with a short PIN on both devices.

Devices remain discoverable to each other for up to 30 days.

You can revoke or change the permission in Settings at any time.

A month-long pairing helps friends, families, and teams who share files often. It keeps convenience high and exposure low. You stay off the open Everyone setting while still avoiding repeated toggles for trusted senders.

What is not final

This feature is not available to use in iOS 26.2 beta 1. Apple can change or pull it during testing. The company is rolling out 26.2 to developers this week, with small changes expected early in the cycle.

Current AirDrop options, until this ships

Receiving Off

Contacts Only

Everyone for 10 minutes

You can change these in Settings or Control Center today. Transfers remain encrypted, and recipients approve each request.

Apple is building a middle path between Contacts Only and Everyone for 10 minutes. A PIN-based, 30-day pairing keeps sharing easy with people you trust while protecting you from drive-by spam. We will watch for when Apple flips the switch in a future beta.